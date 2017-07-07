Actress, Jennifer Eliogu Dazzles Guests at JAMROCK Session

Nollywood actress cum singer, Jennifer Eliogu, was recently live at JamRock Session which took place at The Bank, Admiralty way, Lekki phase1, Lagos.

The actress since pitching her tent in the Nigerian music industry has not looked back as she has continued to hit the studios to make good tunes.

Like she rightly said recently, it’s not about awards but the passion she has for the craft as it was a night of fun as guest was treated to nice tunes from the pretty actress as well as other performance of the night.

Jennifer sharing how happy she was also revealed that she and host of the night, Benny Paladini, had to do on the spot remix of her song, ‘Fantasy’ “So, Benny Paladini and I did an on the spot remix of my song FANTASY, the crowd just went wild. Big up benny, that was ital. #theBanklagos #reggaenationafrica #music ”