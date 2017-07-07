If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 7 July 2017 10:14 CET

I Am 100% Faithful To My Wife - Ijebu

By BroadwayAfrica TV

Popular Yoruba actor, Olatayo Amokade known as Ijebu is a big star, almost as big as Odunlade Adekola. He is a constant face in home videos and has a crowd following on the streets in the South West. In an exclusive interview with Broadway TV, Ijebu says he is not bothered he has only female children and he has plans to work with Jackie Chan and Jet Li. Ijebu who attend Redeem Christian Church of God says he has been 100% faithful to his wife despite being married for years.

Our dreams form the index of our life. If you find yours, you find joy and fulfillment.
By: Charles Emeto

