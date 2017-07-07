I Quit Music – Nigerian Rapper, Lil Kesh, Announces

BEVERLY HILLS, July 06, (THEWILL) – Former YBNL music record label artiste, Lil Kesh, has announced his exit from the entertainment industry where he has carved a niche for himself to focus on business.

Keshinro Ololade, popularly known by his stage name Lil Kesh, who raps in Yoruba language, made this known in a short video that is making rounds on social media.

“Okay…announcement….I quit music. I am a businessman now,” he declared in the video.

The 22-year old failed to disclose further the motivating factor(s) of his stunning decision and his line of business is also unknown as he didn’t give details.

Some social media users are alleging that Lil Kesh’s action is just a publicity stunt to draw media attention to himself after a poor run of recent events in his musical career.

He rose to fame after his chart-topping song titled “Shoki” rose to critical acclaim from music critics which earned him a deal with YBNL, the record label of another popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, popularly called Olamide.