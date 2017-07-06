Movie Producer, Lancelot Imaseun Buries Father-in-law in Style (photos)

Recently, Nollywood producer cum director, Lancelot Imaseun, joined his pretty wife and family to lay his father-in-law, Pa Chris Igiebor, to rest as the family converged in Benin to pay their last respect.

Pa Chris Igiebor, passed unto glory some months back and the family were filled with gratitude to God for a life well spent as his legacies will continue to live on.

The event saw few Nollywood practitioners in attendance as well as friends and family members far and near come to support the family.