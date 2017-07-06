I Was Deflowered at Age 21 unprepared not 16…Actress, Biodun Okeowo Blasts

An interview granted by Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omo Butty, recently on a popular new print medium has created lots of buzz recently that the actress became furious over what she never said.

The actress had talked about virginity and the need for ladies to protect themselves till they get married while using her mistake I the past as case study.

Since her interview was taken out of context, the actress has come out to set the records straight that she got deflowered at age 21, became pregnant in the process unprepared and not 16 as widely claimed by some medium.

Clearing the air on the issue, she wrote, “To set the records straight I was 21 when I disvirgined, got preggy unprepared, so do I advise girls to make same mistake? I granted the interview years ago, why is it trending now? All I said was "My kids father was my first" for the jobless ones, you can go find him & confirm from him he's very much alive. Where did I say I was disvirgined at 16 as stated above?”