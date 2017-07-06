Actress, Yvonne Jegede Remembers Mother-in-law, Promises to Protect her Son

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, is already missing her mother-in-law, Zainab Bukky Ajaiyi, who passed onto glory on July 6th, 2016.

It was a rude shock but not one too difficult to understand given that the legendary thespian has been battling ill-health for sometime.

Well, it’s one year gone and Yvonne Jegede cannot stop thinking about her knowing how close they were when she was alive and she has made a promise that her son, who happens to be her hubby, Kunle Fawole, popularly known as Abounce, is in safe hands.

In her words, “One year already? #July6thALegendLeftUs We miss you mama. Not to worry mama, your boy is in safe hands. You will be in our hearts forever... Rest In Peace Buki Ajayi.”