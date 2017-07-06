Actor, Majid Michel Leads Deliverance Service in Ghana Gives Reason

Handsome Ghanaian actor cum evangelist, Majid Michel, has recently been seen spending more time in the presence of God than his personally works and he has been getting the blessings that comes with it.

The actor may have been lifted by God spiritually for him to be able to carry out a deliverance service which is one of the most tasking part in Christianity.

He has been bold in doing the works of God and he has never for one day regret accepting the calling which has seen him go places and yet he still tries to create time for his movies which he is now picky about.

“Let me tell you it wasn't the outside world that fought Jesus when he was here on earth, but it was church members. i said it was church members and it was preachers and it was priests that fought the Lord Jesus Christ. And i want you to remember another thing too, that it wasn't the prostitute and the drunkard and the liar that crucified my Lord but it was a bunch of dead church members that nailed him on a cross. The reason preachers don't preach divine healing and the Power of God today is for the same reason the religious leaders in Jesus' day didn't preach it.

“After Jesus let the blind see and let the lame walk, they said, "It is only by Beelzebul, the prince of demons, that this fellow drives out demons." Let me tell you, if you oppose Divine healing you don't oppose Majid Michel, neither do you oppose a hand full of Pentecostal preachers, if you oppose Divine healing you oppose the work of the Living God, who is opening the eyes of the blind and causing the lame to walk and the deaf to hear brother you are not opposing Man, you are opposing Gods work!!! it is written and it's REAL that my JESUS HEALS.! it's been tested, it's been tried, and it fully satisfies. Well it's written and it's real and it’s for YOU, to put a smile in your heart and hope on your face or vise versa.”