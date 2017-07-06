Actor, RMD Recounts his Blessings as he Celebrates 56th Birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard mofe Damijo, better known as RMD is one of many actors who has done well for himself and the industry at large and still making waves.

Nollywood which keep producing more stars by the day as seen some struggle and fallen by the way side but RMD has been able to maintain a strong focus that has seen him evolved overtime.

Having spent about 8years in politics, it was rather scary for him staging a return to what he loves doing but his dexterity overtime spoke well for him and today his is a toast of many.

Celebrating his day, he wrote, “Patoranking's "Nobody wey nor fit to make am o" is the apt theme song for my life as I celebrate my 56th birthday today. From Welfare Road Warri, Delta State to the Silver Screen, it's been an often times surreal experience that anyone who has made it from a similar place of obscurity can relate to. I believe my journey, like most journeys to greatness usually start from self belief. It's hard for me to believe I have done 34 years post graduation. There's been struggles, uncertainties, living abroad seeking greener pastures, returning home, businesses have risen, flourished and some fallen.

“There's been a marriage, a painful death, another blessed marriage, joyous births and more academic pursuits and degrees. There's been my sojourn in government for 8 years, the birth of my precious grandchildren and the return that was first scary till I felt the overwhelming love and support of my ever growing fan base. What a journey. What a packed 56years. I am indeed grateful and thankful. No, I didn't wake up like this (as RMD), No, I didn't always know that I would "make it". It's been Faith, Hard work, Self development and more work. But above all I have been more graced than my efforts could ever have done which is why in this journey, God is my ride or die and today I return all the glory to Him.”