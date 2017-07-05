Super Eagles Player, Ahmed Musa Goes to Church with New Wife

Super Eagles of Nigeria player and Leicester City FC star, Ahmed Musa, is not a religious fanatic and as such does not subject himself to any form of strict belief.

The player proved that not just by getting married to a Christian lady but went as far as worshipping in her Catholic church for their thanksgiving not minding being a Muslim.

Ahmed had his traditional marriage with his new wife which was held in Cross River state on Saturday, July 1st and the player was able to pull lots of Nigerian celebrities to his wedding.

Proving his love for his woman, the player did not object going to Church to have their thanksgiving service which took place at the St. Columba Catholic Church in Idum Mbube, Cross Rivers state on Sunday July 2nd.