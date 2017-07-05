If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Cars Don’t Freak me Because I’m Building a School…Singer, Reekado Banks

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Unlike some of his industry colleagues, singer, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, better known as Reekado Banks, is not a car freak which is why he is hardly heard of buying a new car.

The Mavin Records signee during an interview in an edition of TheNet secret questions, disclosed that rather than waste his money, he has chosen to invest it wisely.

He revealed that with his little time in the industry, he has been able to acquire over 10pieces land and also building a school.

According to him, “I am not a car freak. I own over 10 [pieces of] land and I am building a school.”


