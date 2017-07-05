Teach your Boys how to Cook, don’t let Them be Lured with food…Actress, Omoni Oboli Warns

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has called on mothers to ensure that they teach their male child how to cook so they will not have to depend on someone to cook for them later.

The actress gave this advice after sharing picture of her son, Chizi, mixing flour to make puff puff. She stressed that when people get to know that a boy cannot cook, they might want to use their weakness to lure them.

In her words, “Mothers of boys, teach your sons to cook! Make dem nor go turn another person pikin to perpetual cook or make person nor go use food catch them. He mixed it from start to finish himself. I helped him with the frying sha.”