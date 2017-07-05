If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 5 July 2017 09:34 CET

Nigerian Prison Officials Allow Embattle Movie Promoter, Seun Egbegbe to Bond with Baby

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Movie promoter, Seun Egbegbe, was recently given the opportunity to bond with his new born baby after he was allowed to carry the baby.

It is been a tough ride for Seun as he is currently in the prison over fraud case as he has been unable to meet his bail demands but his lover, Adenike Yusuf better known as Nikky Berry, has not forsaken him.

She has stood by Seun all along as many of his friends have abandoned him to his fate. Nike recently went to visit him in the prison as she has always does and he was given the opportunity to bond with his daughter.

It is believed that plans are still going on at ensuring he is able to meet his bail conditions so he could be released to his family who have shown him love all along.


Love is the best way to change someone making bloomers in life
By: LISA BEENZU

