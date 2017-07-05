Nigerian Prison Officials Allow Embattle Movie Promoter, Seun Egbegbe to Bond with Baby

Movie promoter, Seun Egbegbe, was recently given the opportunity to bond with his new born baby after he was allowed to carry the baby.

It is been a tough ride for Seun as he is currently in the prison over fraud case as he has been unable to meet his bail demands but his lover, Adenike Yusuf better known as Nikky Berry, has not forsaken him.

She has stood by Seun all along as many of his friends have abandoned him to his fate. Nike recently went to visit him in the prison as she has always does and he was given the opportunity to bond with his daughter.

It is believed that plans are still going on at ensuring he is able to meet his bail conditions so he could be released to his family who have shown him love all along.