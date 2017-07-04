Shape Shift Alice Set to put Smiles on faces of less-privileged in teh society

For those that are always eager to make sacrifices for others then here is an opportunity to do that with shapeshiftAlice.

ShapeShiftAlice, is a fitness programme under the umbrella of Fitness Royale Limited and is managed by Alice Mbadiwe.

Alice is a UK certified personal trainer and group exercise instructor. Specialties include Pound and Zumba. She currently runs the Shape Shift Alice programme - daily Pound and Zumba classes for women at a studio in Ikoyi.

Alice is passionate about fitness and is eager to use this platform in a way that benefits less-privileged women and children who need assistance in our society.

The Zumbathon for Charity with ShapeShiftAlice is scheduled to hold on Sat, July 8, 2017, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, at the Lagos Preparatory School, 36/40 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

you can click on the link below to register

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zumbathon-for-charity-with-shapeshiftalice-tickets-35625904038