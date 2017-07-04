Actress, Funke Adesiyan Getting the Right Body Shape ahead of Summer

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, is not joking when she started her walkout session and she has been really losing some pounds.

No matter the age, she is all out to ensure that she gets and maintains that good shape that will still make her look sexy no matter what.

She has done well by creating time out of movie set and her business to put the shape in order and she is gradually getting the result as she prepares to go for summer soon.

Like she rightly said, “Roll with people who will add value to your life. Show me your friend and I should see positivity in their lives,” she is blessed with good people around who have been motivating her in various ways and things have been going on well for her.