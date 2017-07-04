Learn to forgive others so you can Move forward…Comedian AY Begs

There is lots of hatred in the land that many are now careful as they don’t even know those they have wronged directly or indirectly.

Comedian, Ayo Makun better known as AY, has decided to pint his observations out that the rate of bitterness in the hearts of man is too much.

He preached that it is time for many to bury the belief of an eye for an eye and embrace peace as the world itself is not safe either.

According to AY’s plea, “Today we live in a world where people put anger, bitterness, resentment and revenge as their best foot forward. we cannot continue to believe in the justice of vengeance. One of the most devastating symptoms of pride is the unwillingness to forgive. It’s time to eradicate the 'an eye for an eye' syndrome before we all go blind in this wicked world where we step on toes knowingly and unknowingly. Our hearts are all prison walls when we hold people captive with chains of unforgiveness. To err is human, to forgive is divine.”