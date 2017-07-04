If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Affairs | 4 July 2017 12:03 CET

Actress, Stella Damasus Steps out in Matching outfit with Hubby, Daniel Ademinokan

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Like them or hate, there is nothing anyone can do as this two Nollwyood couple, Stella Damasus and Daniel Ademinokan, have strongly become an item.

Their love journey has not been an easy tail as it has been faced with lots of challenges but they have been able to overcome it together and still waxing stronger.

They have supported each other’s growth in their various careers and things are going on fine with them and without hiding how much affection they have for each other, they are always seen together at events.

This time, they stepped out in matching outfit creating chances for people to talk but that cannot take away the level of love they have for each other.


Perfection has never been the requirement for greatness.
By: ATTAH LARTEY, NEW YO

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists