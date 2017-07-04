Nollywood will be Bigger than Hollywood Soon mark my Word….Actress, Omotola Jalade reveals

The Nigerian movie industry better known as Nollywood has been doing well in recent times and with the emergence of new producers, the industry stands a chance of over throwing Hollywood but that is actress, Omotola Jalade’s belief.

Omtola in a recent interview on Channels TV, stated that Nollywood will soon be bigger than Hollywood as the industry is currently on the right path.

She pointed out that the problem the industry was faced was presence of good structure as everyone were using the Kangaroo style but things are getting better already.

In her words, “Nollywood is gonna be bigger than Hollywood. Mark my words, it will. We are on that path. I've always talked about the fact that we need structures that was something we really lacked in the industry. We didn't have the basic things to start the business together, we started like kangaroos, because we were hungry, we wanted to build something. We brought it to this level and now we are now building the structures and its now coming into play. Now watch us fly."