I got Married as Virgin, my First Time in bed was Painful but I Enjoyed it…Actress, Biodun Okeowo

These days in relationships, most men want to have a feel of the lady to know how good she is in the other room before accepting to take it to the next level.

For some, the ladies have to get pregnant for them before they can say they want to marry them just to avoid stories that touches and that has made it difficult to meet virgin ladies these days.

Hmm, Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omo Butty, is not happy with the way virgins are scarce in town these days and she blames that on civilization which has really changed things.

The actress in an interview with vanguard recently stated that she married as a virgin then and the fear for s3x was there as a first timer because of the pain she had but at the end she loved it.

On if she was a virgin before getting married, she said, “Yes, I did and I can boldly say that. It is saddening that pre-marital sex has taken over our time. In the past, most of our men would disassociate themselves from girls who have been deflowered outside wedlock. Then, a woman’s virginity was her pride but time has changed and human beings have changed. I am not happy about it. Maybe we should blame civilisation or modernisation for this. I pray for God’s intervention in this era. My first experience was full of fear, uncertainty, pain and alas! I loved it at the end”