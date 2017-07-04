God’s Grace is Sufficient for me, I Don’t Have to Show off…Singer, Jah Bless

Singer, Jah Bless, seems to have been missing in the industry for a while as he does not make headlines like some of his colleagues but he is not disturbed by this.

The singer has disclosed that he does not need to show off things about himself on social media just to let people know what he is up to.

He explained that the most important thing in his life is that God’s grace has been sufficient for him which is the most paramount thing for now.

Jah Bless stressed that his focus is different as he is spending more time on his growth which he does not need to explain or reveal to anybody.

In his words, Me erryday!! .. I don't need to show you anything , God's grace is sufficient !! what else do you want to know .. LOL, #iammell #OQP #noinstagramshowoff #meandyounodeyforthesamecategoryoooooo.”