I Don’t like Dull Environment that is Why I Make People Laugh…Actor, Charles Okocha

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, has really been entertaining his fans on social media that he has become an internet sensation with his comedies.

To many, his act might seems to be comedy but to him, it’s all about saying things the way they are through entertainment as it will enable someone out there o smile after watching him.

Charles while having a brief chat with Wazobia TV recently, stated that he chooses to be happy because he does not like an environment that is dull.

He expressed that happiness is very important in one’s life and for him, he just needs to be happy and make others smile.

“I don’t like an environment that is always dull. I like making people happy because I am a happy man and I don’t allow things bother me,” he said.