Don’t Suffer Yourself with Packaging while you are Hungry…Singer, Sound Sultan Warns

Some Nigerian entertainers have done more harm than good both to themselves and to their fans and this is due to the fact that they show off what they don’t really have.

These show off has led many fans into committing various atrocities all because they want to be like a celebrity they saw enjoying good luxury lifestyle without knowing their source of wealth.

Well, singer, Sound Sultan, has warned that people should learn to manage the little money they have on something reasonable rather than spend on packaging and left with nothing to live with.

In his words, “DON'T SPEND YOUR MONEY ON PACKAGING. 80% FOR PACKAGING, 20% FOR MANAGING. It's like constantly painting an empty house .which you reside in. Take care of your inner satisfaction before trying to meet up with strangers expectation of you based on the industry lies and fake perception you try to keep up. Enjoy your life by enjoying your life !you dig? GOOD LUCK”