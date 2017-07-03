Nigerian Army Honours Comedian, Igodye

The Nigerian Army has recognized comedian, Igodye and have chosen to honour him during the Army Day celebration 2017, which was held recently.

The comedian, who never saw the award coming, was elated as he shared how happy he was at getting such an award from the Army.

He used the opportunity to challenges others to see the hard work put in by these men and join hands in ensuring that there is peace and stability in the country.

Sharing the good news, he wrote;

I am astonished with the honour bestowed on me by the Nigerian army, through the chief of army staff, General TY Burutai. When I dedicated the Africa child prize to this noble institution, I was just expressing gratitude for their sacrifices, which included finding some of the chibok girls , their relentless efforts towards bringing peace to the North east and most importantly for laying their lives for the sake of peace and unity across Nigeria and beyond.

Never did I envisaged that my little contribution will be identified For commendation. Am indeed grateful for this honour presented to me by the chief of army staff and the Nigerian army. It will challenge many others to cooperate and expand partnership with the army; promoting a sense of responsibility to all citizens of this country to understand that the fight against terrorism and other agitations are not in our best interest.

I will continually use this medium to seek support,using my artistic work to project and express the laudable virtues of this noble institution. Once again, I applaud the leadership standard of the chief of army staff, for this remarkable honour that will change the perception of the ordinary citizens towards the Nigerian Army.