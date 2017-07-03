If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Media | 3 July 2017 22:41 CET

Checkout New Comedy, 'Gnerous Ovie'

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Watch Naijas most generous man Ovie showers his generosity...This is why we love @donkarlotti... The dogood crooner talks about his character Ovie who indulges in all sort of mind games to get ahead.

"Ovie is this sharp smart guy who always use his antics to play smart, but time and again he gets robbed of his glory,there are lots of Ovies all over... Said the AGN Lagos public relations officer whose appearances show on @totoritv


