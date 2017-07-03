If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Singer, Maheeda gets spoilt by Hubby, gets New Shares from Company

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Maheeda, will hopefully be planning on quitting her nudist lifestyle as he her Dutch hubby has just invested heavily on her in a company.

It is not easy having such a blessed hubby that has so much love and Maheeda could not hide as she shared the good news with her fans.

Just some few days back, she returned to Holland from Nigeria after she was finally granted a citizenship in the rich country.

Tired from the Nigerian stress she wrote, “Hubby just bought me another shares from a big company, he is the greatest.”


