Actress, Mercy Aigbe Eating well, Looking Good After Marital Challenges (photos)

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is just a beauty to behold any day and time no wonder his hubby, Lanre Gentry, cannot just take his eyes off his woman.

Despite all the challenges they have gone through based on domestic violence allegations; Lanre still has his eyes on his woman whom many have been gushing about.

Mercy is just too pretty to be ignored and she has continued to maintain her radiant skin which looks supple all thanks to the cream she is using and how she has been able to watch all that she eats.

Taking a good look at her latest photos from her working hours to her thanksgiving Sunday, she nailed it and still ready to bringing out latest outfits from her boutique.