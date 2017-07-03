Devatop's Ambassadors Partners With NAPTIP To Wife Off Human Trafficking

The Anti human trafficking Ambassadors of Devatop Centre for Africa Development led by Television Presenter Amb. Rachel Bakam aka Rachel the PIPER renowned for her humanitarian acts visited the NAPTIP office in Abuja last week.

They were warmly recieved by the Director General Bar. Julie Donli. The visit was aimed at congratulating Bar. Donli on her new appointment as DG NAPTIP and to look at possible ways of partnership.

Also present was Ex footballer Amb. John Fashanu who is also a Human trafficking Ambassador. He stressed on the need of tackling trafficking on the football scenes. Mr. Arinze Egemonye representing Joseph Chidiebere the Executive Director of Devatop Centre for Africa Development reiterated on the various contributions of the organisation and the need to partner with NAPTIP to do more.

According to Rachel Bakam; "We have come up with a Television Series which will serve as a great instrument in this fight. We will partner with NAPTIP, The Nigerian Police Force and other Anti-humanTrafficking Agencies to clamp down human trafficking".

The DG of NAPTIP was very excited about this project and has accepted to partner fully. The project has began in Ernest. The other Ambassadors of Devatop though absent are fully on board. The are: Nollywood A-list Actor Dr Kenneth Okonkwo, Mr Chido Onumah and Esther Ekanem