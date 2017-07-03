Halima Abubakar to Host 2017 Edition of Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards

Award-winning actress, Halima Abubakar, has been announced as host of this year’s edition of ‘Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards,’ the annual celebration of Nigeria Goodwill Ambassadors impacting positively to the country.

The event holds this Thursday in Abuja and the organizers said it is a extravaganza in its usual extension of the annual celebration of International Goodwill Day. Now in its 2017 edition , ‘Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards" has evolved from a small 50-person gathering, to a comprehensive, far-reaching and impactful annual meeting of business leaders and philanthropists across the creative and business spectrums, attracting over 1000 people, cumulatively.

Halima Abubakar also recently joined the league of UN Ambassadors and has embarked on several humanitarian projects since and before then.