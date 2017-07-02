If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Music News | 2 July 2017 10:46 CET

After Many Years of Marriage, Rapper, Illbliss, Welcomes Baby Girl with Wife

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

It’s good news for the family of singer, Illbliss, as he and his wife have just welcomed their baby after many years of marriage.

The couple has been waiting on the Lord for many years and finally He smiled on them as they have just been blessed with a baby girl in a US hospital.

Illbliss has been able to discipline himself that he has kept his wife away from the entertainment industry and from social media as things about him has been very private.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “My baby girl Is Here.... welcome to your world my princess. My GOD is absolutely Powerful and Merciful.... #SoChiKaima .”


I AM THE BEST KNOW ONE BEATS ME.I BELIEVE IN MY WAYS.
By: A.A.AFRIFA

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists