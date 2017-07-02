OAP Emma Ugolee Celebrates Parents on their 44th Year Wedding Anniversary

Ever smiling Nigerian on-air-personality, Emma Ugolee, is indeed grateful to God for sparing his life to see his parents happy and growing strong together.

It has not been an easy ride for the Ugolees but God has been so good to them as Emma is in good health to witness his parents age with grace in the marital union.

Considering the rate at which there are lots of divorce cases in the country, Emma’s parents have been source of inspiration to many as they celebrate their 44th wedding anniversary together.

Emma who could not hid his joy for his cute parents even at old age, wrote, “My heroes are 44 years old today in their union. And they still be holding hands. The inspiration leaves me speechless. Love you my guys Kingsley and Esther. Happy Anniversary Mummy and Daddy. Yes I try to emulate you in almost every sphere of life. Sadly values are not the same today. The mentality is different. Thank you for sticking together and for the work you put in me. Now I am half man half amazing. Lol. Love you both. I am excited.”