I Can’t Act Nude, it’s Meant for People that Lack Morals…Actress, Diana Neife

Nollywood actress, Diana Neife, has cleared the air on nude roles in the industry as she stated that it is only ego that makes some of her colleagues do that.

The actress in a recent interview stressed that she will never act such part no matter the amount of money involved because it is not in the best interest of the viewers.

Aside that she pointed out that acting nude does not speak well of the personality involved as many do that for just mere money thereby losing their morals and values in the process.

In her words, “I have never acted nude. I believe that acting nude is not in the best interest of the viewers but mere money or ego induced exercise for those who place money and ego above morals and values.”