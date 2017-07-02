If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Affairs | 2 July 2017 10:17 CET

Actress, Judith Audu Gets Warm Kiss, Romance from Hubby as she Celebrates Birthday, Wedding Anniversary

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

In this era where some Nigeria celebrities are experiencing failed marriages and other forms of marital challenges, Nollywood actress and producer, Judith Audu, is jubilating and sleeping with smiles.

Her happiness is not just the fact that she is doing well in her movie career, but for having a supporting and caring hubby who has chosen to stand by her all through the years they have been together.

Judith recently had a double celebration as she celebrated her birthday and also her wedding anniversary with her hubby.

Not many were sure how far her marriage will go considering lots of challenges some of her colleagues now face in their various homes but God has been so faithful to her as their union continue to wax stronger.


The voice the domb deaf will soon be heard
By: Bawa Timothy Isaiah

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists