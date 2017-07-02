Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, Wife Celebrates 7th Year Wedding Anniversary

It was indeed a happy time for the family of popular gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, as he and his wife celebrated their 7th year wedding anniversary.

The singer, who got married to his wife in 2010, could not hide how happy he is seeing how far she has been able to guide and care both for the family and everyone around them.

Showing his gratitude to God and his wife, he wrote, “Happy wedding Anniversary to Us today July 1st it’s been 7 years of Gods faithfulness grace mercy and favour thank you Jesus for keeping and providing for us. To you my Queen @ozyokposo After Jesus you are Best thing that happened to me i will continuously bless God for the day i met you thank you and God bless you for all your love care and support thank you for taking care of me, our home and making our home the most peaceful place on earth I LOVE YOU FOREVER.”