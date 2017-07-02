Comedian, Last Prophet, Wife, Holds Child Dedication

Popular Calabar based on-air-personality and comedian, Friday Awade better known as Last Prophet and wife, Joy Awade, have dedicated their son to God in an event that saw family, friends, and some top personnel in attendance.

The comedian gave thanks to God for sending the bundle of joy into their lives as it has avail him the opportunity of working hard and returning home on time knowing that he has more roles to play at home.

After the child dedication which took place at the Gold City gospel ministries, Calabar, they later hosted friends to a nice dedication dinner all to celebrate the boy, Bills Awade.