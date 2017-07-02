With the Rate of Domestic Violence, I fear for we Single Ladies…Actress, Didi Ekanem

Curvy Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem, is still single and with the trend of domestic violence in the country, she is already getting scared of that thing called ‘Marriage.’

The actress during the just concluded walk by some of her Nollywood colleagues on the issue of domestic violence, stated that it was a good development but she is only scared that it does not affect the single ladies.

She stress that with the high rate of domestic violence and with the way her colleagues have been complaining then every woman should just rest and forget about marriage for now.

According to her, “I don’t wish domestic violence for any woman, as a matter of fact, the emotional frustration that women experience in relationships before the ‘said’ marriage is already too much to now add to domestic violence on top. The walk is for a good cause however, I pray it doesn’t have any negative on us single ladies, because if marriage is what they make it seem to be, then that’s enough, every woman should rest.”