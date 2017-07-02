If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Album Release | 2 July 2017 00:08 CET

ADEKUNLE RELEASES NEW SONG “CALL ON ME”

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Following the start of his U.K Tour which kicked off yesterday in Grand style, Urban Highlife artiste Adekunle Gold kicks off the new month with the release of ‘Call On Me’.

The Pheelz produced song sees Adekunle Gold declaring he is available for the woman he loves, and he is also ready to change for her. The song is bound to garner more fans to his growing fanbase and music.

Adekunle Gold continues his U.K Tour “One Night Stand” at the Button Factory in Dublin.


There is nothing more beloved to God than a youth who turns to Him.
By: Prophet Muhammad (s)

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists