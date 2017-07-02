ADEKUNLE RELEASES NEW SONG “CALL ON ME”

Following the start of his U.K Tour which kicked off yesterday in Grand style, Urban Highlife artiste Adekunle Gold kicks off the new month with the release of ‘Call On Me’.

The Pheelz produced song sees Adekunle Gold declaring he is available for the woman he loves, and he is also ready to change for her. The song is bound to garner more fans to his growing fanbase and music.

Adekunle Gold continues his U.K Tour “One Night Stand” at the Button Factory in Dublin.