“ONE NIGHT STAND WITH ADEKUNLE GOLD” STARTS IN GRAND STYLE.

It was a night to remember and cherish as Adekunle Gold and the 79th Element started his U.K tour in grand style, the show which was sold out 3 days before the event, held at the 02 Academy in Islington, London and saw over 800 people singing along to songs by Adekunle Gold,

It was an Emotional night for him as the love and reception he got almost brought him to tears. Adekunle Gold and the 79th Element will be thrilling their fans at the “One Night Stand” which continues at the Button Factory in Dublin. Tickets for the Dublin performance are still on sale at www.adekunlegold.com.

ABOUT ADEKUNLE GOLD

KosokoAdekunle popularly known by his stage name Adekunle Gold is a graduate of Lagos State Polytechnic with a degree in Graphics. He is no stranger to music as he wrote his first song at the age of 15. His music career kicked off officially in 2010 when he formed a band called The Bridge with his best friend Seyikeyz. The duo released three songs; No Sleeping on a Bicycle, Norm Breaker which featured Skales and a cover for John Legend's All of Me.

In 2013, Adekunle Gold left his band to debut as a solo act. Having identified his style of music, he released a song titled Let It Stop, a song about peace for the nation.

In 2014, he released yet another beautiful rendition of One Direction's Story of My Life which he titled Sade. Sade is credited to be the propelling force of Adekunle Gold's career.

Adekunle Gold has since released three very successful singles which have enjoyed massive airplay since the release of Sade: Orente, Pick Up, and Ready. While signed to YBNL Nation, he also released ‘Gold’, his debut album to very positive reviews, as well as numerous nominations.