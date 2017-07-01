I Don’t Like Cooking but I’m good at Baking…Singer, Waje

Singer, Waje, is really doing well for herself in the Nigerian music industry and since stepping to stardom, she has not looked back as she has been moving from places to places.

Recalling her struggling days, the singer started that if she had succeeded in music, she will probably be focusing on her chin chin baking.

She disclosed to Punch that at some point she was into baking with a friend, Ijeoma Uzodima, and they were doing fine because of the order they were getting.

In her words, “I don’t like cooking but I love to bake and I did that for a while with my friend Ijeoma Uzodima. We used to have this chin chin company and we used to sell everything in our stock. I remember that the magistrates in Onitsha at the time used to order from us and we used to sell it in a small can for about N600. We would cut 50kg chin chin for three days and my back would be paining me. I probably would have continued with that if I was not a singer. Ijeoma who is my very good friend was actually the one who used to push me.”