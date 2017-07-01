Comedian, Seyi Law promises to buy generator for Man who Called his Daughter Kunk-fu Panda

Seyi Law might be a comedian that crack ribs and will readily take any form of insult but not to his family especially his daughter.

The comedian has come a long way and has lots precious things in the process and as such is ready to guide and protect his family no matter what it cost.

The comedian became furious recently when a fan described his daughter as a ‘Kung-Fu panda.’ Trust Seyi Law, he will never keep calm on that as he fired back.

According to the fan @arigu12: "@seyilaw1,u too like dis ur pikin wey b like kung-fu panda "

Seyi Law’s reply got many talking, "No wonder, Yoruba people talk sey Lantern no dey see e own yansh. Imagine @arigu12 coming on my page to call my daughter KUNG FU PANDA. I be wan abuse am until I stumbled on this picture and I decided to Thank God for my own. Stupidity is not foolishness, but remaining in foolishness despite correction is Stupidity. @arigu12, enjoy your cheap Publicity at the detriment of your children."

But the comedian still could not hold it back as he cleared the air on the reasons why he feels the fan should be put on blast as he has endured enough insult for so long.

According to him, “Those thinking I clapped back at this buffoon, I didn't. I only advised him to learn manners. I am celeb to some people not my daughter. I am a father to her first before anything. A swine will always swim and roll in dirts. The Yoruba says, Petepete ta na ni popa, eni to ba ta ba ko ma fi se binu. This rash, burnt faced Obudu Gorrilla still commented that I should have ignored his comment. I hope I can refer him to Madam Kemi to know what PH Prison is like. @arigu12 , Mr. Ankara je ki raso wo. Elete morumo. Your time is coming. Everyday, I ignore many but your own cup full. Omo ale ti o ni iran. A Hippo in the gutter. Send your address let me help you with Generator to help the heat rashes on your face you call acnes.”