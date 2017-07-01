Singer, Charly Boy’s Grandchild Graduates with First Class

Trained Lawyer, Singer cum social commentator, Charles Oputa better known as Charley Boy, is very grateful o God for blessing him with great children and grandchildren.

Many believe that the singer does not worship God base on the way he lives his life but sorry about that because Charly Boy knows that God exist and has been protecting him only that he does not carry it like others do.

The singer was recently in jubilation seeing his first grandchild, Olivia, graduate with first class honours from the university as he could not hide how happy he is.

In his celebration mood, he wrote, “Dear God, In fact I no know weytin you see for my body wey you dey take scatter me with blessings anyhow. I no complain o! I just dey grateful as you dey Totori me with blessings. You are already aware say my first granddaughter Princess Olivia don finish her university degree with first class honours. Baba, you just too much. Look all my fine fine pikin wey you give me. Correct correct grandchildren. Thank you for packaging my life, I am indeed very grateful. More promotions Baba. I just bow. Nothing like you. Your son. AreaFada (charlyboy).”