Calabash | 1 July 2017 10:34 CET

Actress, Mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dikeh Protest Against domestic Violence in Lagos

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

In a bid to help cub the high rate of domestic violence in the country, Nollywood actress, mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dikeh and others were on ground to match recently in Lagos.

The actress along with Queen Wuraola Ogunwusi of Ile-Ife embarked on a walk against Domestic Violence as heavy security presence was seen during the walk.

Mercy also took time to pose with Zonal Police P.R.O, SP Dolapo Badmus, who was part of the security personnel guarding the walk.

It is being rumoured in some quarters that with the way Mercy and her hubby, Lanre Gentry, have been talking of recent, they might be ending their few months challenges with the hopes of getting back as couple.


By: roylexi.com

