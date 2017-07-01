Some People Place Curse on Me Because I Can’t help Financially…Singer, Koker

With the deteriorating situation of the Nigerian economy, these have forced some responsible individuals to go into begging from some of their favourite celebs with a genuine heart.

Although, sometimes these celebs try to be funny by exposing them in public without knowing the level at which they truly need their help and as a result, they get mix up in heated use of words.

For ‘Wavy’ singer, Koker, it is not new to him as he tries to help with the little he can but definitely, he can’t satisfy everyone needing his help and as such, gets bashed with curses.

Speaking with punch about some things he faces on social media, he said, “On social media, some people ask me for crazy things and they forget that I am human. If possible, they could ask for my heart. Some ask for money genuinely and if I can help out, I do so, sadly, if you cannot help some people, they begin to insult and curse you. Some ladies just randomly send me nude pictures.”