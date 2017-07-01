Actress, Funke Akindele Having Twins was Just a Prophecy from Nathaniel Bassey…JJC

Recently, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC, had given what seems to be a like a clue on the baby they are expecting which is possibly a set of twins but it was not really clear.

During the week, JJC’s message on his social media page had created lots of buzz that the wife was expecting twins where he wrote, “Amen amen amen. God I receive your wonderful news in praise. To God be the glory you will be called a mother by your beautiful miraculous twins @funkejenifaakindele my queen and wonderful mother of my children to be.”

But there seems to be some twist to this as he said it was only a prophecy from the online worship ‘Olowogbogboro,’ organized by Nathaniel Bassey.

In his words, “My post on Instagram about my wife having twins was a prophecy from Olowogbogboro. Nathaniel Bassey came online and he had the prophecy, so I just tapped into it. If you look at my tweet, you would see what I wrote, I said I heard this news where he gave a big testimony, he gathered people around to pray for my wife and he said that he had a vision that she would have twins and that he will be invited to the naming ceremony next year. I received the good news and I pray it comes to pass,”