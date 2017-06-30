I’ll Rather Masturbate than be Anyone’s Sugar Mummy…Maheeda

Not everyone will appreciate the idea of sliding into their DMs on social media especially when their personality is being taken for granted.

It might favour the likes of singer Banky w and Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, as it brought out the true love they have for each other but that does not mean it will work for every other persons.

Controversial Nigerian singer and nudist, Maheeda, is not happy with the way some guys slide into her dm asking for things they can never get.

She recently disclosed that there are some set of guys who slide into her dm asking for s3x but not ready to pay yet ready to pop expensive drinks at the club.

Disclosing what she has been getting from guys, she wrote, “May God deliver me from osho free men sliding into my dm if na to pop champagne for club now you go see them showing off carry woman go house even ober na case. wait gun no legal for naija ni? Lmao I don craz.

“Then the other group of guys want me as sugar mummy. How is your banana putting food on my table see make una leave my dm ohhh what's that? Sugar mummy ni sugar mummy ko ? I no go masturbate instead?”