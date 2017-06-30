At Some Point, I Planned on Committing Suicide…Ubi Franklin

Tripple MG Boss, Ubi Franklin, has finally admitted that he went through depression while he was faced with challenges especially when his marital issues with his wife, Lilian Esoro.

The marriage which ended just a year saw the two love birds parting ways and despite trying to pretend as if all was well; Ubi could not hold it for long.

He admitted to wanting to commit suicide but had to think about his son and his future and had to still hold on while still acting funny which got his families worried.

In his words, “I was quite depressed and it became so bad that my life began to deteriorate so much that I literally couldn’t eat nor sleep and other members of my family and my close friends became really scared,”

“I was so scared and all I kept saying and asking myself was ‘Who will take care of my son? I got home and started acting in a funny manner. My security guard had already turned on the generator. I screamed at him to turn it off that I needed some peace and quiet. I was in that dark house all by myself and everything was falling part.”