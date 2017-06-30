Ogun State College of Health Technology Suspends Lecturer for Impregnating Student

The lecture who impregnated a nursing student of Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese Ijebu, Dr Seyi Adu, who works with the school has been indefinitely suspended by the college.

According to PUNCH, Seyi's suspension for allegedly having sex in a hotel sometime in August 2016 with a nursing student of the school, Mosunmola, was posted on a notice board at the administration block of the college, where the academic community was asked not to have any dealings with him.

The married father of two, who agreed to pay Mosunmola a monthly stipend of N5,000 in addition to N7,000 for her ante-natal registration, reneged on their agreement after Mosunmola presented a list of items required for her delivery, which she valued at N50,000.

Adu was said to have refused the payment, claiming she wanted to turn him to a cash-cow. Mosunmola was later delivered of a baby boy at the General Hospital, Epe.

Confirming the incident, the college spokesperson, Ayodele Alaga said; 'It is true. The suspension is indefinite. We have severed relationship with him. He was an adjunct lecturer. We will await the final outcome of the investigation by the ministry of health.”