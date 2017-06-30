Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima Steps out in Cultural Attire

Art and culture is one of many things valued by indigenes of various ethnic groups especially Africans and these have been passed from generations to next and still counting.

The culture of the various ethnic groups in Nigeria differs and more of it has to do with dressing, dance steps, food, traditions and others.

Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, has come to appreciate her culture more than that of the Western that each time she looks at her recent picture during the Rivers state celebration, she is filled with joy that she is a true daughter of the state.

The actress was seen dressed in the Rivers state cultural attire while she gave some nice dance steps to prove that she is a true daughter of the soil.

“My Culture, My Pride, My Language. #ProudlyNigerian, #proudlyOkrika #proudlyRivers #proudlyIjaw. I represent persistence, I am open-minded, and I pay attention. These are my skills, and the good news is that they are available to you... and everyone else, too,” she shared.