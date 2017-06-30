After Failed Marriage, Actress Toyin Aimakhu Begs for Mercy Aigbe with Hubby to Unite

Wow, Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has really surprised many after she joined some of her colleagues to mediate on the marital issues of actress, Mercy Aigbe and her hubby, Lanre Gentry.

It would be recalled that same Toyin about a year now did have marital challenges with her now ex, Adeniyi Johnson, but despite all pleas, it fell on deaf ears.

Their own issues was based on allegations of infidelity on the part of Adeniyi, which he publicly admitted and apologized to her but Toyin chose to ignore as she wanted to move on with her life without being controlled on monitor by any man.

Many were surprised after Lanre Gentry, hubby to Mercy, thanked the actress for taking out time along with her colleagues to ensure that they help bring them together.

Well, for Toyin, she understands what it is to come out of a failed marriage and she will not like any of have friends going through same especially when children are involved.