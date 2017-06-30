Utibe who Sang Davido’ ‘IF’ Now an Orphan as he Loses Mum

Recall the young lad that singer Davido’s hit single, ‘IF’ Utibe, the Akwa Ibom boy, he has been left bereaved as he has just lost his mother who has been battling health issues for a while.

Utibe is now an orphan as he has lost his father some years back and now left him and his two younger sisters to struggle.

A close associate and instagram user who has been monitoring the family shared the sad news of Utibe’s mum demise as she was not opportune to stay in the house singer, Davido is building for them.

According to Shamrock, “Rest in peace UTIBES MUM.. U struggled to live, u where always telling me u want to start business I told u to recover first, now I got a call u are gone so soon, if life was to be sold I will buy some more years for u…I tried to battle with ur health, but my best wasn’t good enough, Who will look after utibe and the two younger sisters.. Who will live in the huz we are building for u… I just wish u slept in that huz even for a second.. My heart is heavy. But GOD knows best. Rip ma’am.”

Davido is yet to know about the sad news as he had promised to pay a visit to the family to check on the update of the building on his return from his tour.