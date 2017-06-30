OBJ, Anyaoku, others for the unveiling of Kings Celia Hotel and Suites

All roads lead to Lagos as former President of Nigeria, Chief Olsegun Obasanjo, former Secretary General, Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and chief Oladipo Ogunbanjo will lead other dignitaries from all works of life to the official opening of the newest relaxation and tourist centre, Kings Celia Hotel and Suites.

The 5 star edifice, which is also targeted to project the culture and history of the country will host all and sundry at the unveiling on July 6, 12pm, at the new resort centre, 8 Jibowu Street, Yaba, Lagos.

The event, which tends to be the talk if the town will have Obasanjo as the Very Special Guest of honour, Anyaoku is the Distinguished Chairman of the occasion, while Ogunbanjo will be the Father of the Day.

According to the brains behind it, the Mbadiwes, the project was not set up for profit making, but to foster the development of the hospitality industry, as well as bring Nigeria's history into peoples' heart.

It was also learnt the new resort was built in honour of the late Dr Kingsley Ozumba and the late Lady Cecilia Mbadiwe.

The General Manager, Hassan Fawaz noted that the relaxation centre is unique as it tends to provide guests with classy treatment and bonnie environment through its luxurious facilities. It also includes 24 hour power supply and security.