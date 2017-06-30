"I Was With Dave Joy Productions Before Zylofon Media Signed Me":Joyce Blessing

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing who recently inked a lucrative record deal with Ghana’s dominant media conglomerate “Zylofon Media” has cleared all chits-chats vis-à-vis the record signing.

The gospel singer has unveiled she was under the management of Dave Joy Production before signing on to Zylofon Media. The media had initially presumed she left Media Excel because of the lucrative " Zylofon" deal.

Joyce Blessing

Joyce told Atinka Tv that her current album “Agyebum” was produced and being promoted by Dave Joy Productions after she had left Media Excel some time ago.

“I didn’t leave Media Excel because of the Zylofon Deal,I didn’t even know Zylofon Media was going to sign me. I had already released an album under the management of Dave Joy Productions and promotions ongoing”; She Said.